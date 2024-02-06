Tinubu mourns late Jimi Solanke as one of Nigeria's finest creatives

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja.

“President Tinubu, who mourned the literary and cultural virtuoso, described him as one of the finest of Nigeria’s creative artists and bastion of the cherished Nigeria’s mores and cultural heritage.

“The President condoled with the Solanke family and all those who mourn this painful loss while praying for the peaceful repose of the beloved departed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, who was born on July 4, 1942, in Ipara, Remo, Ogun state is survived by his wife, Toyin.