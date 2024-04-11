ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu mourns former minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu acknowledged that Onu epitomised the spirit of Nigeria, adding that the deceased believed in and defended the country's unity and promoted fellowship.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

“The President mourns the first civilian governor of Abia State; former minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a principal draughtsman in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections.

“Most importantly, the President celebrates the life of an accomplished scholar, first-class engineer; a man of proven integrity; defiant to indiscipline, but ever yielding to the highest standards of rectitude.”

Ngelale said that Tinubu acknowledged that Onu epitomised the spirit of Nigeria, adding that the deceased believed in and defended the country’s unity, advocated peace, and promoted fellowship.

He said that the President also condoles with the friends and associates of Onu, Ebonyi and Abia State Governments, and all Nigerians grieving this gaping loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onu, who reportedly died at a hospital in Abuja, was a lecturer, politician and presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress party in 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

