Tinubu mourns first FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun

Nurudeen Shotayo

The late Ajose-Adeogun supervised the planning and the design of the Master Plan of Abuja during his time as the FCT Minister.

Pioneer Minister of the FCT, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun. [DW]
Pioneer Minister of the FCT, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun. [DW]

Ajose-Adeogun, who died at the age of 96 was appointed the Minister of Federal Capital in 1976 by the Murtala Mohammed Military Administration and served in the position till 1979.

Tinubu described the former minister and notable businessman as an eminent statesman for his contributions to national development.

He said that the country and the people of Lagos State where he held an important traditional title, owe the deceased a debt of gratitude for his meritorious service.

“I join the family, children, associates and Lagos State Government in mourning the death of Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, an illustrious son of Lagos, who served our country excellently as the first Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

“Over 40 years after he served as a member of the Federal Executive Council, his records of unblemished and pioneering leadership of the FCT remain indelible till date.

“Chief Ajose-Adeogun will be remembered for his contributions to the economic growth of our country as an industrialist and businessman of note.

“He served his country well and the people of Lagos State where he was a traditional chief even much more. I pray that his soul will find eternal rest,” he said.

The late Ajose-Adeogun was a two-time Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply before his appointment as the Federal Commissioner for Special Duties in charge of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

He supervised the planning and the design of the Master Plan of Abuja during his time as the FCT Minister.

