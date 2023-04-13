The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu makes Time’s list of 100 most influential people in 2023

Bayo Wahab

Time describes the president-elect as a longtime political power broker, who helped Nigeria to restore democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule.

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect is one of Time's most influential people in the world. (Punch)
The annual list of influential individuals containing names of artists, icons, pioneers, leaders, titans, and innovators has Tinubu, Joe Biden’s names, and 18 others among influential leaders in 2023.

In a short profile published on Thursday, April 13, 2023, the American news magazine described the president-elect as a longtime political power broker, who helped Nigeria to restore democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule.

The magazine writes, “Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos.

“But Tinubu’s win with the ruling All Progressives Congress Party came in a fraught election and by a slim margin over Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. It was the first time Nigerian voters contended with a third-party candidate, and many discontented young Nigerians yearning for change pinned their hopes on Obi. Marred by allegations of intimidation and vote rigging, the outcome of the ballot is being challenged in court.

“Tinubu now faces a litany of crises in a fractured nation, including deep-rooted corruption, religious insurgencies, and shortages of cash, fuel, and power in a crumbling economy. But the President-elect seems aware of his inheritance: “[Nigeria] is one country and we must build it together,” he said in his acceptance speech”.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

