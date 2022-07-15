Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin

Speaking on his viral article, "Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate", in an interview on Njenje Media TV, Hundeyin expressed that he is fascinated about Tinubu's character and would like to deconstruct it for better understanding.

Hundeyin said that the negative history Tinubu is said to carry is not unique to him. He noted that many Nigerian politics have history in drug trafficking.

"This isn't something that is unique to Tinubu. But what strikes me about him is that he is not just somebody with a bad past, made his money and went to sit somewhere and eat it quietly, which is what most people do; instead, this guy wants to be president.

"The same kind of thought process that Pablo Escobar had, where he thought that his drug money, or his dirty money, was enough to get him anything he wanted, up to and including the Presidency.