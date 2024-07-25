ADVERTISEMENT
'Protest against Tinubu's govt too early' - Uzodimma

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State. [Facebook]
Addressing State House reporters on Wednesday after presenting former Senate President Pius Anyim, Uzodimma emphasised the importance of a well-conceived protest.

"Democracy is about the opinion of the people, and protest is allowed in a democratic setting. Every protest must be reasonably conceived to make political sense. I think it's too early at this time in the life of this government for anybody to come out to say he wants to protest," he stated.

The governor raised concerns about the motivations behind the planned protests, noting that organisers have not communicated their reasons to the public.

"There has not been any engagement where those who are sponsoring the protest were able to tell us the reasons for the protests," Uzodimma said.

READ ALSO: 'Don't join planned protest' - Reps Deputy Speaker tells Southeast youths

Highlighting the country's fragile political environment and ongoing security challenges, Uzodimma warned of the potential consequences.

"Given the global situation today and the insecurity in the country, we have a very fragile political environment that, if not managed and protected very well, may collapse the entire country," he cautioned.

EndSARS Protests (2020)
EndSARS Protests (2020) Pulse Nigeria

Drawing parallels to the #EndSARS movement, the governor stressed the risks of protests being hijacked by criminal elements.

"If care is not taken, it may be hijacked, like the #EndSARS experience where criminals hijacked an innocently conceived agitation by young Nigerians," he said.

Governor Uzodimma urged protesters to clearly articulate their demands and consider the broader implications of their actions.

"What do you want the government to do? Because the reason for protests is that they want an issue to be addressed. What are the issues?" he asked, advising against actions exacerbating the current economic hardship.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

