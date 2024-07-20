RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu congratulates Justice Anukam on re-election to African court on human rights

News Agency Of Nigeria

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is a continental court established by African states to ensure the protection of human and people’s rights in Africa.

Tinubu congratulates Justice Anukam on re-election to African court on human rights
Tinubu congratulates Justice Anukam on re-election to African court on human rights

Recommended articles

In a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president said Anukam was re-elected at the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting Executive Council in Accra, Ghana, on Friday.

“President Tinubu commends Justice Anukam for her contributions to the development of human rights jurisprudence on the continent and enjoins her to continue to bring her invaluable knowledge and insights to the African Court.

“The President states that his administration will continue to support the candidature of competent and qualified Nigerians for international positions, noting the country’s strategic importance in the global community."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anukam obtained her law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (formerly known as University of Ife), Osun, Nigeria, in 1984, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in August 1985.

She is also a Chartered Secretary, Chartered Arbitrator, and a seasoned administrator.

Anukam had served as former Director of Special Programmes at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in Abuja and as former Director of the International and Comparative Law Department of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is a continental court established by African states to ensure the protection of human and people’s rights in Africa.

It complements the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The court is composed of eleven Judges nominated by member states of the AU and elected by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Nigeria is a state party to the Protocol establishing the court, having ratified it in 2004.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police demote inspector to sergeant for trying to extort Lagos drone operator

Police demote inspector to sergeant for trying to extort Lagos drone operator

Shaibu officially joins APC, locked in warm embrace with Oshiomhole

Shaibu officially joins APC, locked in warm embrace with Oshiomhole

We’re not promoting same-sex relationship in Niger State - NGO

We’re not promoting same-sex relationship in Niger State - NGO

Tinubu congratulates Justice Anukam on re-election to African court on human rights

Tinubu congratulates Justice Anukam on re-election to African court on human rights

Shettima in Yobe to launch agriculture empowerment programme to food security

Shettima in Yobe to launch agriculture empowerment programme to food security

I don’t belong to APC, but appreciate Tinubu’s bold reforms -Doyin Okupe

I don’t belong to APC, but appreciate Tinubu’s bold reforms -Doyin Okupe

'I'm slim, fit and active' - Reno Omokri, Dele Momodu fight dirty over Tinubu

'I'm slim, fit and active' - Reno Omokri, Dele Momodu fight dirty over Tinubu

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Northern elders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on LG autonomy

Northern elders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on LG autonomy

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja [NAN]

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja