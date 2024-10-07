Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

The president also ordered the police to maintain order, protect local government workers, and bring the situation under control.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu, who is currently out of the country said the issues arising from the controversial local government election in Rivers could be resolved in the court.

According to Onanuga, the president said government facilities in the state must be safeguarded from vandalism.

Wike and Fubara

The statement read in part, “In response to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election, the President expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.”

“He urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.

“President Tinubu directed the police to restore and maintain peace, law, and order immediately.

“While instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, he emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions.

He further advised the warring parties not to resort to self-help, adding that the judiciary is capable of settling the dispute

“He stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

“According to President Tinubu, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception,” Onanuga said.

President Tinubu’s comment came after suspected hoodlums set Eleme, Ikwere, and Emouha secretariats on fire on Monday, October 7, 2024.

This situation heightens the lingering feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike following the election largely won by the Action Peoples Party (APP).

