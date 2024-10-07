ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Eleme LGA secretariat in Rivers set ablaze

Segun Adeyemi

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but local authorities have been urged to take swift action to prevent any escalation.

Fire outbreak at Eleme local government secretariat in Rivers State. Meta AI Image]
This incident comes shortly after the inauguration of Brain Gokpa, the newly elected chairman of Eleme LGA.

According to Channels Television, Gokpa arrived at the local government secretariat accompanied by several councillors and a group of supporters, only to find portions of the complex destroyed by fire.

The event has sparked apprehension, especially as this incident may signify brewing political tensions.

In a phone conversation with Channels Television, former Ambassador Oji Ngofa, who is a native of Eleme, shared his concerns about the rising tension in the area. Ngofa suggested that the fire could intensify political rivalries and lead to further violence within Rivers State’s LGAs.

Pulse Nigeria earlier reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

The directive, issued on Monday, October 7, was confirmed in a statement by Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to Iringe-Koko, “The newly deployed State Commissioner of Police, Bala Mustapha, conveyed the directives of the Inspector General for the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the Local Government Secretariats in the state.”

Meanwhile, residents of Eleme are on high alert, worried that the incident might lead to broader unrest. As the situation unfolds, the newly elected local government officials and the state government are expected to address the incident and implement security measures to ensure the safety of the Eleme community.

