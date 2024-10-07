BREAKING: Eleme LGA secretariat in Rivers set ablaze

This incident comes shortly after the inauguration of Brain Gokpa, the newly elected chairman of Eleme LGA.

According to Channels Television, Gokpa arrived at the local government secretariat accompanied by several councillors and a group of supporters, only to find portions of the complex destroyed by fire.

The event has sparked apprehension, especially as this incident may signify brewing political tensions.

In a phone conversation with Channels Television, former Ambassador Oji Ngofa, who is a native of Eleme, shared his concerns about the rising tension in the area. Ngofa suggested that the fire could intensify political rivalries and lead to further violence within Rivers State’s LGAs.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but local authorities have been urged to take swift action to prevent any escalation.

IGP orders withdrawal of personnel from 23 LG secretariats

Pulse Nigeria earlier reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

The directive, issued on Monday, October 7, was confirmed in a statement by Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to Iringe-Koko, “The newly deployed State Commissioner of Police, Bala Mustapha, conveyed the directives of the Inspector General for the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the Local Government Secretariats in the state.”