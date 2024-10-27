ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Onanuga, Tinubu believes that Botchwey’s extensive career in public administration, foreign affairs and regional development makes her a perfect fit for the job.

Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku
Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

Recommended articles

On Friday, leaders of the 56 Commonwealth nations meeting in Apia, Samoa, elected Botchwey, a 61-year-old former lawmaker, who had served as Ghana’s foreign minister for the last seven years, as the 7th Secretary-General.

She would assume office on April 1, 2025.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement that Botchwey had the backing of Nigeria for the top commonwealth job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Botchwey is the second African to be elected secretary-general of the Commonwealth in its 75-year history, after Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria, who served in that position from July 1, 1990, to March 31, 2000.

According to Onanuga, the Nigerian leader believes that Botchwey’s extensive career in public administration, foreign affairs and regional development makes her a perfect fit for the job.

“He (Tinubu) trusts that Botchwey’s leadership experience will bring renewed energy to the Commonwealth’s efforts to advance meaningful economic and political partnerships that will drive development and amplify the bloc’s voice in global affairs.

“President Tinubu looks forward to working with the incoming Secretary-General to advance the Commonwealth’s vision of fostering peace, equity and prosperity for all member nations,” he said.

The President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to championing a Commonwealth that prioritised the strengthening of intra-commonwealth trade, African exports, and a unified presence at the United Nations that supported an African bid for a permanent representation at the Security Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President thanked the outgoing Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, for her years of leadership and wished her the best in her future endeavours.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Winner of Cross River Governor's wife's Humanity Pageant to take home ₦42m

Winner of Cross River Governor's wife's Humanity Pageant to take home ₦42m

Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

Nigeria consuming most of world’s polio vaccines without much result – Official

Nigeria consuming most of world’s polio vaccines without much result – Official

Gov Namadi approves payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Jigawa workers

Gov Namadi approves payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Jigawa workers

Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

We need to ally with North, Yorubas have betrayed us - Asari Dokubo slams Tinubu

We need to ally with North, Yorubas have betrayed us - Asari Dokubo slams Tinubu

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

Pulse Sports

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for Kwara workers

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe