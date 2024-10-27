Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

On Friday, leaders of the 56 Commonwealth nations meeting in Apia, Samoa, elected Botchwey, a 61-year-old former lawmaker, who had served as Ghana’s foreign minister for the last seven years, as the 7th Secretary-General.

She would assume office on April 1, 2025.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement that Botchwey had the backing of Nigeria for the top commonwealth job.

Botchwey is the second African to be elected secretary-general of the Commonwealth in its 75-year history, after Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria, who served in that position from July 1, 1990, to March 31, 2000.

According to Onanuga, the Nigerian leader believes that Botchwey’s extensive career in public administration, foreign affairs and regional development makes her a perfect fit for the job.

“He (Tinubu) trusts that Botchwey’s leadership experience will bring renewed energy to the Commonwealth’s efforts to advance meaningful economic and political partnerships that will drive development and amplify the bloc’s voice in global affairs.

“President Tinubu looks forward to working with the incoming Secretary-General to advance the Commonwealth’s vision of fostering peace, equity and prosperity for all member nations,” he said.

The President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to championing a Commonwealth that prioritised the strengthening of intra-commonwealth trade, African exports, and a unified presence at the United Nations that supported an African bid for a permanent representation at the Security Council.

