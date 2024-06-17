Tinubu jets out on another foreign trip, this time for Ramaphosa's inauguration

Recommended articles
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inauguration of Ramaphosa follows his re-election as president for a second term.
Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Monday that President Tinubu would return to Nigeria after the ceremony.
Countries Tinubu visited since becoming president
Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu has embarked more than 20 overseas trips, spanning 96 days abroad.
- Paris, France (Three times)
- London, the United Kingdom (twice)
- Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice)
- Nairobi, Kenya
- Porto Norvo, Benin Republic
- New Delhi, India
- Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates
- New York, the United States of America
- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (twice)
- Berlin, Germany
- Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
- Dakar, Senegal
- Doha, Qatar
- The Hague, The Netherlands