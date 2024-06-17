ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu jets out on another foreign trip, this time for Ramaphosa's inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The inauguration of Ramaphosa follows his re-election as South African president.

President Bola Tinubu has made over 20 foreign trips since he assumed office [Presidency]
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inauguration of Ramaphosa follows his re-election as president for a second term.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Monday that President Tinubu would return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu has embarked more than 20 overseas trips, spanning 96 days abroad.

  1. Paris, France (Three times)
  2. London, the United Kingdom (twice)
  3. Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice)
  4. Nairobi, Kenya
  5. Porto Norvo, Benin Republic
  6. New Delhi, India
  7. Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates
  8. New York, the United States of America
  9. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (twice)
  10. Berlin, Germany
  11. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  12. Dakar, Senegal
  13. Doha, Qatar
  14. The Hague, The Netherlands
News Agency Of Nigeria

