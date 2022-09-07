RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu donates N50m to flood victims in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate in 2023 polls, Sen. Bola Tinubu has donated N50 million to flood victims in Jigawa.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu announced the donation shortly after he commiserated with Gov. Muhammad Badaru, in Dutse on Tuesday.

The presidential candidate called for sustained prayers to end flood disasters in the state and the nation in general.

“Even though I have offered my prayers to the victims through your governor, but I felt coming in person to commiserate with you is important,” Tinubu said.

He was accompanied on the visit by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state, APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu and ex-Chairman of EFCC, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

Badaru, who received the presidential candidate said that his visit had brought succour to the flood victims.

“Tinubu had earlier called and commiserated with me when the first flood was recorded in Kafin-hausa, he again called when it happened in Hadejia, Gumel and Malammadori.

“Also, two weeks ago, when similar incident occurred in Birnin-kudu, Gwaram and Dutse, precisely Karnaya, Tinubu called again.

“And today, he decided to come in person in spite of his tight commitments to commiserate with our people over the recent tragic incidents of flood,” Badaru said.

