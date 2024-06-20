ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

Nurudeen Shotayo

Yesufu alleged that Tinubu was disgraced during the swearing-in ceremony of President Ramaphosa in South Africa.

Tinubu was in South Africa on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ramaphosa for his second term in office.

The event was aired live on major broadcasting stations in the country with some Nigerians following it with keen interest.

However, Yesufu stirred the hornet's nest when she posted a video on her X showing the South African President exchanging pleasantries with some of the guests at the event.

In the caption, the controversial activist claimed that the Nigerian President was disgraced and shunned by his South African counterpart because the latter didn't shake the former's hand in the said clip.

Meanwhile, in a swift response, Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, labelled Yesufu and her supporters as “uncouth horde of pessimists” who are still reeling from their candidate's defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Onanuga alleged that the activist has been consistent with her hasty judgement and hostile attitude towards Tinubu, which stand in contrast to the supporters of Atiku Abubakar.

"Aisha and her uncouth horde of pessimists are always quick to rush to judgment with any whiff of what appears to them to be negative to the leader of Africa’s biggest democracy.

"More than a year after the 2023 election, in which their candidate came third, they remain incurably bitter and toxic, more than the supporters of the man who came second," Onanuga said.

Joining in the criticism, the President's Senior Special Assistant on New Media, O'tega Ogra said Yesufu is displaying "crass ignorance" and engaging in behaviour designed to gain social media approval rather than constructive engagement.

O'tega disputed the activist's allegations, pointing out holes in her claims.

"Aisha, have the constitutionally guaranteed right to express yourself, but your consistent display of crass ignorance and shameful behavior, seemingly aimed at garnering likes and retweets, in the name of your disdain and hatred (which you profess at any given opportunity) for Nigeria is shameful to say the least," his response partly read.

However, another video clip from the event circulated on social media showed the moment President Ramaphosa and Tinubu shook hands and said a few words to each other.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

