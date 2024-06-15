Tinubu congratulates President Ramaphosa on re-election in South Africa

Recommended articles
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Saturday, said the president also congratulated the people of South Africa on the peaceful and successful conduct of the general election.
“While wishing President Ramaphosa a successful term in office, President Tinubu calls for the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa as strategic partners in Africa for the overall advancement of the continent,” Ngelale said.