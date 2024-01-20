Aisha Yesufu calls Supreme Court verdict a coup against Nasarawa people

The apex court on Friday, January 19, 2024, upheld the decision of the court of appeal and affirmed Sule as duly elected.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had prayed that the Supreme Court should set aside the lower court decision and restore the October 2, 2023 judgment of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that granted its candidate, Emmanuel Ombugadu, victory.

But, ruling on the case on Friday, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Eku, who delivered the judgment, dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP and its candidate for lacking merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, Yesufu argued that the judgement amounted to “robbery” and a “coup” against the will of the Nasarawa people.

“Nasarawa people were robbed of their mandate. This is a coup on the people. They chose who they wanted and were denied their mandate,” she wrote.

While describing the ruling as “another sad day for democracy in Nigeria,” she insisted that the judgement subverted the will of Nasarawa citizens who voted for change.