Tinubu didn’t present empty budget box before NASS – Doguwa

Addressing the media on Friday, December 01, in Kano, Doguwa set the record straight, stating, "What people don't know is that President Tinubu had since submitted a flash drive of the whole budget before his presentation to the Joint Chambers. Stop the misrepresentation of facts; we did not receive empty 2024 budget boxes from President Tinubu. The speculation is baseless, unfounded, and does not even arise."

Responding to the insinuations that circulated after the budget presentation, Doguwa clarified, "I write in response to the mischievous insinuations that Mr President laid empty boxes to the National Assembly on the day he presented the appropriation bill 2023."

He continued, "What people don't know is that Mr President had earlier submitted a flash drive as a soft copy of the 2023 budget, which is now being printed out in hard copies. And as usual, he brought one single hard copy of the budget to the floor."

According to Doguwa, Senators and Representatives were satisfied and guided by the verbal presentation, stating, "The way President digested the budget and gave a specific analysis of the funds allocated to the various sectors of the economy."

"I want to say that any media or mischievous reports insinuating that Mr. President laid empty boxes were not true and unfounded," Doguwa asserted.

He insisted that such reports were being perpetrated by mischief-makers and opposition members who criticise the government without reasonable cause.

"I further wish to urge Nigerians to disregard such insinuations and condemn the perpetrators as they are enemies of Nigeria's progress," Doguwa added.