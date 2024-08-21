Tinubu approves conversion of Nasarawa specialist hospital to teaching hospital

Recommended articles
In a statement on Wednesday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, he said the approval followed a request by the Nasarawa State government.
“The conversion of the health facility to a federal teaching hospital will not only enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences but also boost healthcare delivery in the state.
“President Tinubu remains committed to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians.
“He will aggressively sustain his administration’s investment drive and efforts in the sector,” he said.