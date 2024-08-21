ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu approves conversion of Nasarawa specialist hospital to teaching hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Tinubu restated his commitment to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule. [Facebook | Yammani Yusuf]
In a statement on Wednesday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, he said the approval followed a request by the Nasarawa State government.

The conversion of the health facility to a federal teaching hospital will not only enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences but also boost healthcare delivery in the state.

“President Tinubu remains committed to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians.

“He will aggressively sustain his administration’s investment drive and efforts in the sector,” he said.

