Tinubu congratulates Dangote on birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential spokesman said at Dangote's birthday, Tinubu wished him many more prosperous years in his endeavours in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngelale said that the President joined the family and friends of Dangote to celebrate the founder of the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa and one of Africa’s business lodestars.

“Referencing the many industrial feats of the business colossus, President Tinubu extols Alhaji Dangote’s famed dauntless and inventive spirit, as well as his facility for excellence in any venture.

“The President commends the Chairman of the Dangote Group for his interventions and support for Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs, describing him as one of the industrialists who have kept the country on the global map as a haven for enterprise.”

