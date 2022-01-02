RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu condoles with Makinde, Ibadan indigenes over Olubadan’s death

Tinubu said the late monarch was a successful businessman and music promoter who uplifted the careers of many top musicians in Nigeria.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the death of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a big loss Oyo state and Yoruba race.

Oba Adetunji, who died on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the age of 93, was the 41s Olubadan.

In a statement by his media office and signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman on Sunday, Tinubu condoled with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the people of Ibadan.

The former governor of Lagos state said the late monarch was a successful businessman and music promoter who uplifted the careers of many top musicians in Nigeria.

He said, “I received the news of the transition of highly-referred royal father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji Saliu, Aje Ogungunniso I, with sadness. Kabiyesi passed on at a ripe age of 93, which we are extremely grateful to God for. But this demise has robbed us of his wisdom and wise counseling. He never withheld his deep insights and rich perspectives from those who sought his guidance.

“Particularly coming shortly after the death of another top ranking traditional ruler in Yorubaland and precisely in Oyo State, this passing truly rankles. The late Olubadan was a sage. He was humble, humane, mature, calm and decent, always a symbol of unruffled dignity.

“Before he mounted the throne, Oba Adetunji had made his name as a successful businessman and music and entertainment promoter who contributed a lot to uplift the careers of many top musicians in the land, thus contributing his quota to the growth of our country’s economy.

“On the throne, the late Olubadan worked assiduously for peace and stability of not only Ibadanland, Oyo State and Yorubaland, but also the entire country. He superintended over the ancient city with even-handedness.

Tinubu said he would miss the monarch because he had a close partnership with him.

“I had a close personal relationship with Kabiyesi and I will deeply miss him. My condolences to his family, particularly the Oloris, Mogajis and the princes. May God Almighty comfort them.

“I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and people of the state who would now have to endure the demise of another top traditional ruler barely three weeks after the passing of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade 111.” he said.

Tinubu also extended his condolence to the sons and daughters of Ibadanland.

