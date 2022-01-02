The Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Saliu Adetunji, has joined his ancestors.
Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, dies at 93
Adetunji was the 41st Olubadan.
The monarch died on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the age of 93, at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.
His death was confirmed to Punch by palace sources who pleaded anonymity.
The late monarch was born on August 26, 1928.
