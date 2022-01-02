RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, dies at 93

Adetunji was the 41st Olubadan.

Oba Saliu Adetunji.
The Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Saliu Adetunji, has joined his ancestors.

The monarch died on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the age of 93, at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

His death was confirmed to Punch by palace sources who pleaded anonymity.

The late monarch was born on August 26, 1928.

Details later...

