ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu committed to uninterrupted academic calendar - Aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Asefon assured Nigerians of 100 per cent transparency and accountability in the students loan process.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Asefon, a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), was speaking at the official unveiling of the 15 points Nigerian Student’s Renewed Hope Programme Agenda in Abuja on Thursday.

The former NANS leader said that the 15 points renewed hope agenda was to complement the efforts of President Tinubu to achieving an excellent educational sector in the country.

He expressed hope that the Nigerian education sector would take a new face as president Tinubu was committed to reviving the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asefon added that plans were underway to host the annual all Nigerian Tertiary Institutions Students Affairs Conference (ANTISAC), where the student union would engage with the institution’s students affairs and management to prevent any form of crisis in the institutions.

Speaking on the need to revive the reading culture of students, Asefon said his office would hold the National Student Competition/Regional Symposium on reviving reading culture and use of library.

” These programmes re what we are going to do while in office to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu administration.

“Majority of students say education is a scam and many have lost hope but we are committed in joining forces with our president in reshaping the face of education in Nigeria.

“Every year, people talk about international days but this year, by August we are going to be having the international student day to bring President Tinubu to talk to Nigerian students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to ensuring that we campaign against crime, indecent dressing on our campuses,” he said.

While also speaking on the bottleneck around students loan, he said these bottleneck had been looked into as the loan would be accessed by indigent students.

Asefon assured Nigerians of 100 per cent transparency and accountability in the students loan process.

The Aide listed the students’ renewed hope agenda as Nigerian Students Leaders’ Regional Dialogue, Annual International Students Day Celebration and Annual all Nigerian Tertiary Institution Students Affairs Conference.

In the list are Local and Foreign Engagement of Students bodies, Stakeholders Dialogue on Safe School Project, Nigerian Students in Agriculture Programme, Renewed Hope Academic Excellence Reward Scheme, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu committed to uninterrupted academic calendar - Aide

Tinubu committed to uninterrupted academic calendar - Aide

Market capitalisation rises by ₦1.01trn

Market capitalisation rises by ₦1.01trn

We received ₦7.7bn COVID-19 intervention fund – FAAN MD

We received ₦7.7bn COVID-19 intervention fund – FAAN MD

ICPC, FIRS collaborate to fight financial tax frauds

ICPC, FIRS collaborate to fight financial tax frauds

Court orders police to pay ₦50m in damages to MKO Abiola's wife

Court orders police to pay ₦50m in damages to MKO Abiola's wife

There is an urgent need to reposition justice sector – Minister

There is an urgent need to reposition justice sector – Minister

Customs Lilypond Command processed exports worth $701.8m in 2023

Customs Lilypond Command processed exports worth $701.8m in 2023

Ogun govt to rehabilitate 472 health centers, says Commissioner

Ogun govt to rehabilitate 472 health centers, says Commissioner

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima