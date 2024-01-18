Tinubu committed to uninterrupted academic calendar - Aide

Asefon, a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), was speaking at the official unveiling of the 15 points Nigerian Student’s Renewed Hope Programme Agenda in Abuja on Thursday.

The former NANS leader said that the 15 points renewed hope agenda was to complement the efforts of President Tinubu to achieving an excellent educational sector in the country.

He expressed hope that the Nigerian education sector would take a new face as president Tinubu was committed to reviving the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asefon added that plans were underway to host the annual all Nigerian Tertiary Institutions Students Affairs Conference (ANTISAC), where the student union would engage with the institution’s students affairs and management to prevent any form of crisis in the institutions.

Speaking on the need to revive the reading culture of students, Asefon said his office would hold the National Student Competition/Regional Symposium on reviving reading culture and use of library.

” These programmes re what we are going to do while in office to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu administration.

“Majority of students say education is a scam and many have lost hope but we are committed in joining forces with our president in reshaping the face of education in Nigeria.

“Every year, people talk about international days but this year, by August we are going to be having the international student day to bring President Tinubu to talk to Nigerian students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to ensuring that we campaign against crime, indecent dressing on our campuses,” he said.

While also speaking on the bottleneck around students loan, he said these bottleneck had been looked into as the loan would be accessed by indigent students.

Asefon assured Nigerians of 100 per cent transparency and accountability in the students loan process.

The Aide listed the students’ renewed hope agenda as Nigerian Students Leaders’ Regional Dialogue, Annual International Students Day Celebration and Annual all Nigerian Tertiary Institution Students Affairs Conference.