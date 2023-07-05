ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu closes defence in Obi's tribunal case after 1-witness testimony

The court will soon communicate the date for the final written addresses to involved parties.

L-R: Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu; and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@FSyusuf]
L-R: Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu; and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Counsel for Tinubu and Shettima, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) informed the presidential election petition court (PEPC) that they are closing their case after the testimony of their sole witness.

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for APC also informed the court that they have no witness and relied on the witnesses called by other respondents.

Following the closure of their defence, the five-member panel presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani, said date for the final written addresses would be communicated.

Tsammani assigned 10 days each is given to the respondents, seven days to the petitioners while five days for reply.

Earlier, Tinubu, through his counsel, tendered some documents in support of his defence.

The documents tendered are letters from the Nigeria Police to the United States Embassy, dated February 3, 2003; and from the United States Embassy to the Nigeria Police, dated February 4, 2003. Others are US visas and immigration documents between 2011 and 2021.

Others include a copy of Report of the Committee on the Location of the Federal Capital of Nigeria, certified by Archives and History Bureau of the FCT.

Tendered also are copies of Form EC 8D for Kano State, Form EC 8D(A) and Form EC8D in respect of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Also tendered and admitted were a list of register membership of the Labour Party and membership list of LP for Anambra State to claim that Obi is not a member of the Labour Party.

After the tendering of documents, Olanipekun called their sole witness, Senate Majority Leader, Michael Bamidele, to testify.

Being cross examined by Fagbemi, the witness told the court that the February 25 presidential election results for APC in Kano state were recorded with a shortfall of 10,292 votes against Tinubu.

He added that Obi's name was not contained in the membership list of the LP submitted to the INEC.

Being cross examined by counsel to Obi, Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the witness agreed that there was a report by the EU election observers in Nigeria and it was tendered through him in evidence.

On whether the letter from the United States Embassy to the Nigeria Police, dated February 4, 2003 addresses issues of criminal allegation against Tinubu, the witness said the Nigeria Police letter to the US requested for search for general criminal records against Tinubu..

He added that therefore the US letter which cleared Tinubu of criminal conviction was an appropriate response.

Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), counsel for INEC, told the court that they have no cross examination.

Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought President Tinubu into power.

