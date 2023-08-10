Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Tinubu shares in the special moment with all friends and professional associates of the elder statesman, whose vision and resilience has altered the history of Nigeria for the better,” Ngelale said.

He said Tinubu noted that the celebrant established the first indigenous accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co., in 1952, which has extended services to many countries.

According to Ngelale, the President affirms the historic role of Williams in the establishment of several private and public institutions in the country as well as his contributions to democracy and good governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institutions include the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN).

Ngelale indicated that the President noted that Williams began his impactful journey early on as a founding member of Egbé Ọmọ Odùduwà, along with late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others.

Egbé Ọmọ Odùduwà was at the forefront of the struggle for Nigeria’s Independence, which eventually transited into one of the first political parties, the Action Group.

As the chartered accountant turns 104, Tinubu said his presence and wisdom would continue to inspire the younger generation towards imbibing the timeless values of integrity and hard work as it concerns national development.

