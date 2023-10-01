ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu believes his government is taking paths to economic greatness

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said that all citizens are welcome to join hands toward a better country, adding that ‘’we can do it. We must do it. We shall do it’’.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu stated this in an address on the occasion of the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the actualisation of these objectives would be pursued without fear or hatred but for the good of all Nigerians irrespective of religion, culture or class.

‘’At my inauguration, I made important promises about how I would govern this great nation. Among those promises, were pledges to reshape and modernize our economy and to secure the lives, liberty and property of the people.

‘’I said that bold reforms were necessary to place our nation on the path of prosperity and growth. On that occasion, I announced the end of the fuel subsidy.

‘’I am attuned to the hardships that have come. I have a heart that feels and eyes that see. I wish to explain to you why we must endure this trying moment.

‘’Those who sought to perpetuate the fuel subsidy and broken foreign exchange policies are people who would build their family mansion in the middle of a swamp.

‘’I am different. I am not a man to erect our national home on a foundation of mud. To endure, our home must be constructed on safe and pleasant ground.’’

He said that the support and patience of all Nigerians was paramount in the success of the economic reforms that would lead to the reality of Nigeria of our dream.

He said that the Augean stable at the Central Bank of Nigeria was being cleaned while tax reform and other fiscal policies were being designed to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

‘’I pledged a thorough house-cleaning of the den of malfeasance the CBN had become. That housecleaning is well underway. A new leadership for the Central Bank has been constituted.

‘’Also, my special investigator will soon present his findings on past lapses and how to prevent similar reoccurrences.

‘’Henceforth, monetary policy shall be for the benefit of all and not the exclusive province of the powerful and wealthy.

‘’I have inaugurated a Committee on Tax Reforms to improve the efficiency of tax administration in the country and address fiscal policies that are unfair or hinder the business environment and slow our growth.

‘’To boost employment and urban incomes, we are providing investment funding for enterprises with great potential. Similarly, we are increasing investment in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

‘’Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programmes to an additional 15 million vulnerable households,’’ he said.

