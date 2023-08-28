ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu bars non-essential officials from travelling to US for UNGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu says the decision is part of broader efforts to reduce the cost of governance.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed that it was a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in the country.

The president directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials without proof of direct participation in UNGA's official activities.

"To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria's Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

"By this directive of the president, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event.

"Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process," he said.

The president stressed that government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation.

