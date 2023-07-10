ADVERTISEMENT
'Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman raises hope for greater security, sub-regional integration' – Professor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Professor urges Nigerians to support Tinubu as this will create a platform which Nigeria will be relevant, especially in economic development.

Prof. Jonah Onuoha and President Tinubu
Prof. Jonah Onuoha and President Tinubu

Onuoha, a professor of International Relations and Head of Political Science Department, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, expressed this thought in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Tinubu emerged as chairman of the sub-regional bloc following a unanimous decision reached on Sunday during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the body in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu has the capacity to make that happen.

“It is a testimony that ECOWAS member countries have confidence in him and his capacity to promote democracy, implement the ECOWAS single currency policy, reduce insecurity, and also bring development in Africa to the next level.

“It shows confidence, acceptability, and trust, not just in Nigeria, but in the Tinubu’s led administration,” he said.

The university teacher, therefore, urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration as it will create a platform upon which Nigeria will be strategically relevant, especially in stimulating economic development and social integration in the sub-region.

“My advice is that Nigerians should come together and work closely with President Tinubu. Let’s all support Tinubu to enable him to move Nigeria in particular, and Africa in general forward,” he added.

Onuoha, who is also the Director of the Centre for American Studies, and the pioneer President of Abia Forum Nsukka (AFN) described President Tinubu’s emergence as ECOWAS chairman as a positive development for Nigeria, the sub-region, and Africa.

President Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS is a positive development for Nigeria and Africa; it is recognition that Nigeria still has that aura of being a big brother and the giant of Africa.

“It is also a recognition that Nigeria plays a strategic role in ensuring peace and security in Africa.

“It is also a testimony that Nigeria has moved to a higher level of democratic governance.

“Also, it confirms the assurance that he is likely to turn things around, not just in Nigeria, but in the entire continent of Africa,” he said.

Tinubu succeeds the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Embalo, who just completed his tenure at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government. The appointment serves as Tinubu’s first international engagement since his swearing-in on May 29.

