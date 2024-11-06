FG approves ₦75bn single-digit interest loans for SMEs nationwide

Scheduled for launch in 2025, this scheme aims to foster economic growth by targeting women and youth-owned enterprises, creating jobs, and stimulating local economies.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, outlined the project’s goals at a town hall meeting in Abuja, noting its alignment with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He remarked, "This scheme is a concrete manifestation of Tinubu’s commitment to economic transformation. By focusing on MSMEs, which are the backbone of our economy, we aim to diversify income streams, boost exports, and provide valuable job opportunities."

ADVERTISEMENT

The loan, a joint effort among the Federal Government, the Bank of Industry (BOI), and state governments, offers single-digit interest rates with individual loans capped at ₦1 million.

This move is expected to alleviate some of the challenges MSMEs face, particularly high production costs due to recent fuel subsidy removals. The BOI’s Enugu Branch Head, Mrs Anuli Akabogu, highlighted this during a session in Enugu, saying, “The government understands the burdens MSMEs face; this fund is intended to ease the cost of production.”

FG begins sensitisation

At the sensitisation event in Akwa Ibom, Commissioner for Trade & Investment, Mr John James, urged beneficiaries to prudently utilise the loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is an opportunity to scale your businesses responsibly. MSMEs drive economies globally, and we want the same for Nigeria," he said.

To reach potential recipients, government agencies like the Corporate Affairs Commission, Federal Inland Revenue Service, and other partners have joined efforts, touring the nation to inform business owners of the application criteria.

In Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani, represented by his Special Adviser on Economic Matters, praised President Tinubu's dedication to economic empowerment.

He noted, "This initiative proves Tinubu is a leader who listens to the needs of Nigerians. Through this, MSMEs will revitalize not just the local economy but bolster our national strength."

ADVERTISEMENT

Criteria for applicants

BOI officials also stressed the importance of following the correct application procedures. Tola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, cautioned applicants against fraud.

"This loan has a fixed interest rate with no hidden fees. Visit any BOI branch to apply directly; don't fall victim to middlemen," he advised.

The scheme requires applicants to present key documents, including a federal civil service guarantor, to qualify.

Mr Michael Agidani, BOI manager in Ogun State, shared that the bank has already begun disbursing loans, with an initial ₦1 billion reaching MSMEs in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT