Here's how Tinubu plans to use student loan to fight corruption

He said the student loan scheme aligned with his administration’s commitment to inclusiveness and assured sufficient funding to sustain the programme.

“Democracy is all about inclusiveness. Our target is to build a society on successful inclusiveness,” he said.

He added that education was the greatest weapon against poverty in any society, which he said was essential for vision, development, and successfully combating insecurity, including terrorism and banditry.

The President presented cheques to students from each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

Akintunde Sawyer, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), announced that N32 billion was currently available for disbursement to kickstart the programme.

He said that since the portal opened on May 25, 164,000 students have registered, with 103,000 applying for loans.

He said the initiative, which became law on April 3, 2024, as the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, aimed at empowering Nigerian youths by providing fair, transparent funding and removing financial barriers to educational opportunities.

“The effect of providing this opportunity for the neediest Nigerians, the people who probably will look after us, or whose decisions will impact us in our old age, cannot be underestimated.

“And I’m sure you’ve all heard that fortune favours the brave and this courageous move will bring fortune not just to the President, but to the entire nation,” said Sawyer.

Lucky Emonefe, President of, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said Nigerian students were happy that the student loan, which was once a dream had become a reality.

“It was first a Bill, then an Act and today the President has launched and disbursed it. We are very proud of this. We as Nigerian students will call it a new dawn in the education sector.

“During the presidential disbursement today, you could see people applying; whatever background you belong to, you can assess the loan.

“It is so transparent, once you apply you will get it, irrespective of your status, your age and your class,” said Emonefe.

He said the loan, as the President said, was a tool to fight poverty. “And we can say that, yes, Nigerian students now have access to higher education.

“We are proud of this. And this is a good legacy and a good investment in the development of our dear nation.