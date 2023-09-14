Tinubu appoints Yakubu as pioneer head of Social Investment Agency

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja said that the appointment was subject to the Senate confirmation.

The National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) (Establishment) Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22.

Yakubu is a recipient of a Masters Degree in agronomy from the State University of Biotechnology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

