Tinubu appoints Tope Fasua special adviser on economic matters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fasua ran for the office of the president in the 2019 general elections, losing to Buhari.

Tope Fasua
Tope Fasua

The chartered accountant self-announced the appointment on his X (former Twitter) account on the evening of Friday, September 15, 2023.

“So, yours truly has been appointed Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs in the VP’s office. Just what I wanted for national impact. We thank God Almighty and those who remembered me and insisted. For God and country,” Fasua wrote.

A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Fasua attended the Ondo State University, where he bagged a bachelor's degree in economics, graduating as the best student in 1991.

He proceeded to the London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, where he secured his second degree in Financial Markets and Derivatives. He started his sojourn in the banking industry in 1992 with the now-defunct Citizens Bank before joining Standard Trust Bank and Equatorial Trust Bank, where he rose to the position of Principal Manager/Regional Director in Abuja.

With a PhD in public administration and executive education courses from the London Business School and Harvard University, Fasua has become a regular fixture on television, contributing to economics and financial markets matters.

In 2016, he led a group of Nigerians to form the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) and subsequently flew the party's flag in the 2019 presidential election won by Muhammadu Buhari.

News Agency Of Nigeria

