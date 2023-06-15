ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

Bayo Wahab

The appointments were announced in a statement on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The president appointed Alake and Ribadu as special advisers on special duties, communications and strategy and Security respectively.

He appointed Edun as his special adviser on monetary policies.

The appointments were announced in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, State House on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

Abbas appoints ex-Daily Trust staff as media aide

Abbas appoints ex-Daily Trust staff as media aide

Court suspends trial of Stella Oduah over threat to Judge Ekwo's life

Court suspends trial of Stella Oduah over threat to Judge Ekwo's life

Don lauds late Sen. Osinowo’s contributions to June 12 struggle

Don lauds late Sen. Osinowo’s contributions to June 12 struggle

Clark urges Tinubu to prioritise palliatives to ease fuel subsidy removal discomfort

Clark urges Tinubu to prioritise palliatives to ease fuel subsidy removal discomfort

Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

Uzodimma mourns victims of road mishap

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Ijaw coalition seeks immediate implementation of commission report of oil pollution

Ijaw coalition seeks immediate implementation of commission report of oil pollution

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory