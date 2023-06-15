BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers
The appointments were announced in a statement on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
The president appointed Alake and Ribadu as special advisers on special duties, communications and strategy and Security respectively.
He appointed Edun as his special adviser on monetary policies.
The appointments were announced in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, State House on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Details later...
