Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others to serve in presidential media team

The development was announced in a statement by Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Their appointment according to the presidency is in line with the tenets of Nigeria’s federal character principle and the supremacy of merit.

The appointees are Fela Durotoye, Fredrick Nwabufo, Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe, Aliyu Audu and Francis Adah Abah.

Durotoye was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values and Social Justice while Nwabufo was named Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement.

While Akhigbe was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communications, Audu was named as Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, and Abah would serve as Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

The statement added that the “President further approved the secondment of Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.”

The presidency advised the appointees to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public.