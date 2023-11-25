ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints 10 board members for Finance Ministry, 2 for Customs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ngelale said Tinubu wished the new appointees well in their deliberations and expected the views and perspectives of the private sector would be fully articulated.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced the appointments in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He gave the names of the new board of members: Dr Shamsudeen Usman — Board Chairman, Dr Armstrong Ume Takang — CEO/Managing Director, Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management, Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management and Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk.

Others are: Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director, Ike Chioke — Non-Executive Director, Chantelle Abdul — Non-Executive Director, Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director and Bolaji Rafiu Elelu — Non-Executive Director.

Ngelale said the president placed a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises.

He said President Tinubu also wanted the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in the trust of the Nigerian people.

‘’As a result, the president expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team,” he said.

The president also approved the appointment of two members of the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for a term of four years as representatives of the organised private sector.

The spokesman said this was imbued in the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda for active promotion and attraction of investment across multiple sectors of the economy.

This, he said, was based on the belief that the agenda would be realised through the efficient implementation of ongoing reforms within the NCS.

News Agency Of Nigeria

