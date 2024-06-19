ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu applauds Oborevwori's developmental governance focus on 61st birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President wishes Oborevwori good health and renewed strength in the service of Delta.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State [Guardian Nigeria]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State [Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Wednesday, that President Tinubu joined family, friends, and the people of Delta to celebrate Oborevwori on this special occasion.

“The President commends the governor for his pursuit of development-focused governance, particularly his prioritisation of education as a means of addressing fundamental societal challenges.

“The President wishes Oborevwori good health and renewed strength in the service of Delta,” it noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps praise NAF's bravery in safeguarding Nigeria against insurgents, bandits

Reps praise NAF's bravery in safeguarding Nigeria against insurgents, bandits

Nigeria ready to send first civilian to space

Nigeria ready to send first civilian to space

Akpabio explains how reintroduced national anthem could have prevented banditry

Akpabio explains how reintroduced national anthem could have prevented banditry

Osun Govt on high alert for cholera, no confirmed cases reported across State

Osun Govt on high alert for cholera, no confirmed cases reported across State

A brazen assault on democracy' - Fubara faulted over LG chairmen saga

"A brazen assault on democracy' - Fubara faulted over LG chairmen saga

Torrential rains in Abidjan claim 11 lives, 7 injured, many missing

Torrential rains in Abidjan claim 11 lives, 7 injured, many missing

Court dismisses suit by fleeing Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Court dismisses suit by fleeing Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Tinubu applauds Oborevwori's developmental governance focus on 61st birthday

Tinubu applauds Oborevwori's developmental governance focus on 61st birthday

Tinubu mourns passing of longest-reigning traditional ruler, Chief of Moroa

Tinubu mourns passing of longest-reigning traditional ruler, Chief of Moroa

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws [Gistbriefly]

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws

Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan exposes why some governors are encouraging criminals