A former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged the Senate to reject 80 percent of President Muhammadu Buhari's ministerial nominees over alleged corruption and incompetence.

This, according to Frank, would prove that the Senate is not “rubber stamp”.

President Buhari had sent a list of 43 persons to the Senate for confirmation on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Frank said some nominees should be rejected based on their past “corruption” records in public services.

The former deputy spokesman also noted that some of the names on the list have corruption cases in court.

He advised President Buhari should stop his pretence about fighting corruption.

“It is clear that some prominent names on the list have at one time or the other been guest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer corruption charges while some still have pending corruption cases in court,” Frank said.

“The ministerial list is a further confirmation of General Buhari’s insincerity and incompetence.

“If Buhari has any modicum of integrity as often claimed, most of the names that populated his new ministerial list would by now be in jail. However, he rewards and celebrate looters.

“Buhari must stop his pretense about fighting corruption. The list shows that he is rather a collaborator and supporter of corruption and corrupt persons in his government and the country.

“If the Senate is patriotic and rightly guided by conscience, 70 – 80 percent of the nominees would be rejected based on their incompetence and past corruption records," he added.

Meanwhile, the original inhabitants of Abuja have described President Buhari's ministerial list as provocative.

They are unhappy with the exclusion of an FCT native in the list of his second term ministers.