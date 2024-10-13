ADVERTISEMENT
Thunderstorms, rains to descend on multiple states in Nigeria for 3 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency anticipated morning rains over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers in the southern region.

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday.
NiMet`s weather report released on Saturday in Abuja forecast morning thunderstorms on Sunday in the northern region with moderate rains over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba.

According to the report, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Adamawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Kebbi, Southern Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Borno and Yobe later in the day.

“ In the North Central region, thunderstorms with moderate rains are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara and Benue in the morning.

“While thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Niger during the afternoon and evening hours.

“In the southern region, there are prospects of morning thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Oyo, Imo, Enugu, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Lagos States, “ it said.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Taraba, Gombe, Kaduna, Southern Borno and Adamawa in the Monday morning hours.

“During the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Borno, Kebbi, Zamfara and Yobe.

“In the North central region, thunderstorms accompanied with light rains are expected over parts of Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger.

“Thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue and Plateau during the afternoon/evening hours,“ it said.

It predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains over the entire region later in the day.

NiMet predicted partly cloudy skies in the northern region in the morning hours on Tuesday.

“During the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe States.

“ In the North Central region, there are prospects of morning thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Kogi, Kwara and Niger during the morning hours.

“ While in the afternoon into evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and Kogi,” it said.

NiMet predicted light rains over parts of Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours in the southern region.

It forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Imo, Enugu, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River later in the day.

“High likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours. Residents are advised to avoid flood-prone areas.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, so the public should take adequate precaution. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“The Public and Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,“ it said

The agency advised residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet by visiting its website www.nimet.gov.ng.

News Agency Of Nigeria

