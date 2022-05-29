RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Thugs turn Kaduna North senatorial primary election of APC bloody

Thugs and hoodlums invaded the venue of Kaduna North senatorial district primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday and turned the exercise rowdy and bloody.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The election was between President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law Turad Sani Sha’aban, the incumbent Sen. Suleman Abdu Kwari and Haliru Ibrahim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cameras and other electronic gadgets of some journalists were confiscated by loyalists of one of the aspirants.

The thugs invaded the venue when delegates from Sabon Gari area of Kaduna were called to cast their votes.

The thugs brandished different kinds of weapons and injured some delegates.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not take his calls to confirm the incident.

