Thugs have taken over the streets since emirship tussle started, Kano residents

A cross-section of the residents expressed their dismay and fear over the growing presence of thugs amidst the ongoing emirship tussle in the state.

They appealed to Governor Abba Yusuf to establish a plausible comprehensive security network to address the situation, ‘once and for all’.

Alhaji Abubakar Mohammad, a resident of Gwale Local Government Area, shared his personal experience of his wife being robbed by thugs while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He appealed to the Commissioner of Police to deploy more security personnel to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Malam Abdulmuni Shehu of Dala Local Government Area and Hajiya Aishatu Abu of Dan Agundi area also called for increased security measures to address the tense security situation in the metropolis.

Dr Sani Zulyadain, a resident of the Sagagi area, in Kano Municipal LGA, appealed to the state government to take drastic measures to end the activities of thugs terrorizing innocent residents.

Malam Ishaku Ibrahim, another resident of the Sagagi area, also appealed to Yusuf to intervene in the ongoing attacks by hoodlums.

The residents are calling for increased security measures, including foot patrols and the deployment of plain-clothes operatives, to apprehend the thugs, to restore peace to the community.

They emphasised that the activities of these criminal-minded youths posed a significant threat to the peace Kano had been enjoying before the onset of the emirship tussle.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, assured the residents that the command was on top of the situation, adding,” We mapped out security measures to apprehend those involved.

”I am passionately appealing to all the law-abiding and peace-loving residents to volunteer timely and credible information on the movement of hoodlums.”

Also, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Baba Danteye, stated that the state government and the state security agencies were effectively synergising to bring all those behind the nefarious acts to book.

He said, “The Kano State Government is fully committed to supporting the Police and other state security agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and security in the state.

” We urge all the residents to join forces with us by reporting any suspicious activities or characters to the nearest security office, enabling prompt action to be taken.