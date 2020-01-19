Two years after Olujuwon Obasanjo’s marriage to Tope Adebutu crashed, the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo says the failed union has nothing to with his friendship with Chief Adebutu Kessington aka Baba Ijebu.

Obasanjo said this on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the 45th President’s party of Abeokuta Sports Club, where the club’s first honorary membership was conferred on Adebutu.

Olujonwo Obasanjo and Tope Adebutu and their parents on their wedding day (Laila)

According to Punch, Obasanjo said their children got married of their own volition, adding that he and Adebutu should not be made to pay for the consequence of the crashed marriage.

The former president said, “The honoree of today has rendered marvelous services to Egbaland. The Park Inn, which is the old Gateway Hotel, would have still remained in derelict if not for the services, commitment of the honoree.

“One thing you never said about him and I wonder why the citation left that out, you know not too long ago my son and your daughter on their own decided to get married but what happened to their marriage is between them, not between us.

Olujuwon and Tope got married in 2017 and broke up a year later.