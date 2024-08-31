Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

During the week, the Canada-based woman, Amaka Patience Sunnberger, who hails from the South-East part of Nigeria, went viral on social media after being caught in an audio clip threatening to poison Nigerians from the Southwest region (Yorubas) and Edo State (Binis) because of their “hate for the Igbos.”

Sunnberger said it’s high time the Igbos started going after their haters, adding that “the Yorubas and the Binis are of no use to the society.”

The conversation which was said to have taken place during a TikTok live underscores the lingering supremacy battles and ugly tribal war among Nigerian youths on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, many prominent Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, immediately condemned the woman's action and asked the Canadian authorities to prosecute her.

The Federal House of Representatives also petitioned the Canadian High Commissioner in Abuja, expressing deep concern over the gravity of Sunnberger's statements, noting that her rhetoric not only endangers lives but also violates multiple international, Canadian, and Ontario laws.

Obi also later joined those who condemned the genocidal threat, describing the utterances as "bigotry taken too far."

He emphasised that such divisive comments have no place in Nigerian society and should be unanimously rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism

However, Omokri highlighted the inconsistencies in Obi's statement compared to the latter's previous reactions to a similar threat against Igbo residents in Lagos.

Taking to his X account on Friday, August 30, 2024, Omokri criticised the former Anambra State Governor's choice of words on the two incidents.

"It is not only that it took you four days to condemn this woman, you have also shown your deep seated tribalism in that three weeks ago, when you were condemning the Igbo Must Go episode, you mentioned the ethnic nationalities involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, when condemning Amaka Sunnberger's threat to poison people of Yoruba and Edo origin, you refused to mention any ethnic nationality. You were vague and evasive. Why Peter? You treat Igbos one way and treat other Nigerians in a different manner.