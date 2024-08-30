ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi reacts to Canada-Nigerian woman's threat to poison fellow Nigerians

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi urged Nigerians to prioritise competence and unity over tribal affiliations to foster national development.

Obi said that such divisive comments should not find a place in our society and should be rejected by everyone. [Facebook/X]
Describing the utterances as "bigotry taken too far," Obi emphasised that such divisive comments have no place in Nigerian society and should be unanimously rejected.

Pulse Nigeria reported earlier that the woman, whose name was given as Amaka Patience Sunnberger, threatened to poison Nigerians from the Southwest region (Yorubas) and Edo State (Binis) because of their “hate for the Igbos.”

In a one-minute 50-second audio clip that has gone viral, Sunnberger said it’s high time the Igbos started going after their haters, adding that “the Yorubas and the Binis are of no use to society.”

Meanwhile, Obi in a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, August 30, expressed his dismay, saying, "I utterly condemn the reported hateful statement and actions attributed to a purported Igbo woman living in Canada against Yoruba or Benin people. Such divisive comments or behaviour have no place in our society."

READ ALSO: Reps petition Canada over hate speech, genocide threat made by Nigerian woman

Obi questioned the purpose of tribal bigotry, highlighting its futility in solving the nation's pressing challenges.

"What does tribal bigotry achieve? Does it lift people out of poverty? Does it reduce the cost of bread, rice, garri or yam in the market?" he asked rhetorically.

Calling for a focus on national development, Obi urged Nigerians to prioritise competence and unity over tribal affiliations.

"We don't care about the tribe of the plane's pilot or the bus driver; all we need is competent leadership that delivers results."

Obi urged all Nigerians to "reject tribalism and embrace our shared humanity," working together towards building a prosperous and united Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

