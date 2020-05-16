Premium cognac, Remy Martin is proud to announce the launch of the Remy Martin “Dance Collective” a social media dance-off challenge uniquely designed for dance lovers and Remy Martin consumers over 21 years old in Nigeria.

Leveraging the power of social media, the Remy Martin Dance Collective will be a one of a kind digital media “Dance-Off” challenge, for dance lovers and entertainment seekers. Every week, the unique dance moves will be released by celebrity dancers, allowing participants to express their creativity, have fun and engage with the Remy Martin brand.

How to participate in the #RemyMartinDanceCollective dance-off challenge;

Starting from this Saturday, 16th May 2020, join renowned dancers and Remy Martin Dance Collective hosts, Ifeoma Efiokwu (@e4ma_) and Dancegod Lloyd, (@dancegodlloyd) every Saturday by 7pm on IG live to learn the weekly dance routine or visit the website – dance.remymartin.ng Perform your own dance variation to the same music on Youtube or TikTok only and submit your entry on the Remy Martin Dance Collective website - dance.remymartin.ng The top 5 fun filled dance-off videos will be selected every week for a chance to win up to N200,000 worth of prizes; while group entries of not more than 3 dancers that create their own unique moves to compliment the original dance wins up to N200,000 worth of prizes.

What are you waiting for? Join the fun!

For more information about the #RemyMartinDanceCollective, Visit the website - dance.remymartin.ng or Follow @remymartinng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for more details.

This competition is open to persons above 21 years old. Drink Responsibly.

This is a featured Post.