Things will get better soon - Information minister assures Nigerians

Idris stated at the high-level dialogue on delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Abuja.

The dialogue is titled, “Leveraging International Cooperation to enhance trade, investment and sustainable development in Nigeria”

It was organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on International Cooperation and the Bank of Industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Idris, the day is for both reflecting on the last year and looking ahead at the next three, with special emphasis on the role of international cooperation in achieving Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Tinubu’s determination to engage on the global stage to position and sell Nigeria as an investment destination is something he takes seriously, both at home and abroad.

“He is the Chief Marketing Officer of the country and always goes the extra mile to fulfil this role with boldness and determination.

“He gave the approval to constitute a National Communications Team, to harmoniously engage with Nigerians, and showcase our journey as a government determined to leave a lasting legacy of reset and reform in every facet of national life.

“I want to assure you that you will see a lot more of our work as a Team as we enter this second year of the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to engage with Nigerians, home and abroad regarding our work, prioritising truth, credibility and impact.

“I want to express my clear and unshakable belief that things will get better in Nigeria. A lot of the work that was put in during the last 12 months is just now crystallising into reality.

“I am indeed very optimistic about what this second year that we are going into will bring, and I invite you all to share in this enthusiasm,” Idris said.

He said that some of the efforts of Tinubu include, the Consumer Credit Corporation, Nigeria Education Loan Fund, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, the Presidential Grant and Loan Scheme.

Others are dry season farming, fertiliser distribution, Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, Electricity Sector Reforms, Tax and Fiscal Policy Reforms, and National Minimum Wage Negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of these and many more are policies and programmes that will directly touch and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“These will go a long way to bring prices down, reduce the cost of doing business, put more money into the pockets of Nigerians and bring more electricity into our homes and industries.