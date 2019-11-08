Four young Nigerians have built an online platform where people can easily ask questions about their health and get advice and answers from verified doctors, specialists and other health workers within a short time.

According to Dr. Wale Adeosun, the CEO of Wellvis, people who turn to indiscriminate information search online are at a risk of accessing information that can harm them. “We advise people to speak with trained health professionals when they are feeling unwell or need to clarify any health issues instead of resolving to uninformed online searches.”

These Nigerians have built an online health platform used across Africa to access doctors

Wale teamed up with three other co-founders to build Wellvis in order to connect health seekers in Africa with health professionals. Users of Wellvis can choose to remain anonymous while seeking advice on certain topics considered taboo, controversial or to protect their identity. “Privacy is key in health information access,” said another co-founder, Dr. Ayomide Owoyemi, who majors in Health Information at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Moshood Abdullateef, another co-founder believes that not all cases of health issues require a visit to the clinic and that some can be addressed and resolved by speaking with a doctor remotely. This helps to reduce the amount spent on healthcare services.

Wellvis also has additional low-cost features such as direct chat with hundreds of doctors and specialists, (private one-on-one online consultation with verified health workers, which starts from as low as N500), appointment booking for physical examinations with their growing partner clinics and laboratories, a support group for aged people, those living with disabilities and those with terminal diseases, and a health product marketplace, some of which are in the works.

The number of people using the internet to source a doctor, hospital, other health products & services or even find answers to a simple health query is on the rise. Wellvis founders believe they can make it easier for these people across Africa to get the right information needed. Wellvis presently has thousands of regular users from Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, The Gambia etc. It can be accessed via wellvis.org No application download is required, users just need to log on to the website on any mobile phone to engage doctors and access other rich health contents.

CONTACT

www.wellvis.org

Twitter & Instagram - @WellvisHealth

Facebook - @WellvisHealthOnline

Email :admin@wellvis.org

