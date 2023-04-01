The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

There will be no public holiday during census - FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NPC said everybody on the land space of Nigeria will be counted including foreigners.

There will no public holiday during census - FG.
There will no public holiday during census - FG.

Recommended articles

Explaining the reason for this, the spokesperson for the NPC, Isiaka Yahaya, told The Punch in an interview on Friday, March 31, 2023, that public holidays will allow people to move freely from one place to another.

However, he said, based on past experiences, the government may decide to impose restrictions on movement but that has not yet been confirmed.

Yahaya's words: There won’t be a public holiday, because during public holidays people can move from one place to another, but there may be restrictions on movement, based on past experiences. However, I can’t confirm that now. The government will come out with a categorical statement on that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Foreigners will be counted as long as they are in Nigeria. Everybody on the land space of Nigeria will be counted. If you look at the definition of Census, it is the enumeration of all persons. It did not say only citizens. So, everyone resident in the country during the census period will be counted.

“There will be a section that will ask if you are a foreigner or not and the country they are from. It is part of the data to be collected, so it is not separate.”

It'd be recalled that the commission had earlier promised that the exercise, which is the first to be conducted since 2006, would be done digitally.

It, therefore, urged the people to make themselves available during the exercise, adding that every Nigerian resident would be counted including foreigners.

When asked to clarify whether anyone who refuses to present themselves for the exercise would be penalised, the NPC spokesman said the commission doesn't have the power to lock anyone up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahaya added: “It is a rumour that people who refuse to be counted will be sanctioned. All I know is that we have encouraged all Nigerians to make themselves available for counting because the exercise is in the national interest. There are actually offences that we do not want to emphasise, but we do not have the power and capacity to lock anyone up.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't force children to fast during Ramadan - Islamic cleric

Don't force children to fast during Ramadan - Islamic cleric

There will be no public holiday during census - FG

There will be no public holiday during census - FG

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Popular filmmaker urges Tinubu to fix electricity supply in Nigeria

Popular filmmaker urges Tinubu to fix electricity supply in Nigeria

Don’t truncate democracy because you lost election – Idimogu

Don’t truncate democracy because you lost election – Idimogu

Don't loan money to Ganduje's govt - Kano governor-elect warns lenders

Don't loan money to Ganduje's govt - Kano governor-elect warns lenders

BREAKING: DSS arrests man who threatened to import IPOB to Lagos

BREAKING: DSS arrests man who threatened to import IPOB to Lagos

Man opposing Tinubu's inauguration shouts 'Obidients' as he was being removed from plane

Man opposing Tinubu's inauguration shouts 'Obidients' as he was being removed from plane

Experts raise awareness on dangers of pollutants in plastics

Experts raise awareness on dangers of pollutants in plastics

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners