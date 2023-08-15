ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'There shall be no witch-hunt in probing alleged looting in Abia' – Panel

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Otti inaugurated the panel on June 26 to probe his predecessor administration.

Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State
Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State

Recommended articles

The assurance was given by its chairperson, retired Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Umuahia.

The panel will discharge its duty faithfully and impartially,’’ she said at its inaugural sitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the panel was mandated to investigate alleged looting of government property and funds and the conversion of the resources to personal use by some officials between May 2015 and 2023.

She added that the panel would exercise all the powers provided by the Laws of Abia State of Nigeria (2005) as they related to the obtaining of evidence in conducting its proceedings.

Ours is not an inquisition and we shall not carry on as if we have already targeted and branded anyone as guilty.

“We are hopeful that we shall enjoy the maximum cooperation of the petitioners, counsel, witnesses and the public. This will make for a speedy disposal of matters brought before us.

“We also pray to God to help us to make the right recommendations,’’ Justice Duruoha-Igwe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Chairman of the Umuahia Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Jasper Ejimofor, commended government for setting up the panel of inquiry. He, however, called for the backdating of the period of reference to begin from May 2003 as against May 2015 which was given to the panel.

He noted that the looting of government property and funds was highly unacceptable and expressed optimism that the panel would live up to expectation. Also addressing the panel, the Attorney-General of Abia, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, charged it to discharge its duty creditably and promptly.

“I call on members of the public to be bold and to be courageous in supporting the panel with whatever its needs to do this job creditably.

“We will focus on addressing the ills that happened between 2015 and 2023 and with the outcome, we will consider extending the inquiry to the preceding administration if need be,’’ Uwanna said.

Gov. Alex Otti inaugurated the panel on June 26 to probe his predecessor administration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Badagry LG distributes food items to residents to cushion effect of subsidy removal

Badagry LG distributes food items to residents to cushion effect of subsidy removal

Is ECOWAS a house divided against itself on how to resolve Niger crisis?

Is ECOWAS a house divided against itself on how to resolve Niger crisis?

Moghalu, wife rescued after being trapped in failed elevator

Moghalu, wife rescued after being trapped in failed elevator

'There shall be no witch-hunt in probing alleged looting in Abia' – Panel

'There shall be no witch-hunt in probing alleged looting in Abia' – Panel

19-year-old boy allegedly steal iron rods worth ₦‎85,000 in Lagos

19-year-old boy allegedly steal iron rods worth ₦‎85,000 in Lagos

IFAD clears 50 hectares of land for cassava cultivation by 50 Kogi farmers

IFAD clears 50 hectares of land for cassava cultivation by 50 Kogi farmers

FERMA begins repairs on failed sections of Benin-Sagamu Expressway

FERMA begins repairs on failed sections of Benin-Sagamu Expressway

Nasarawa Govt set to ensure full enforcement of domesticated laws

Nasarawa Govt set to ensure full enforcement of domesticated laws

Kaduna Govt partners with Google to train 5,000 women, girls in tech

Kaduna Govt partners with Google to train 5,000 women, girls in tech

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE