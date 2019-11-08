The internet will soon become as valuable as electricity and fuel in Africa

While using the Wi-Fi for free on a smart bench is one of the few initiatives the @Connection_Station team have developed for providing Wi-Fi accessibility to the public.
You can sit relax and enjoy the smart bench while charging your device and while surfing the internet at the same time. The working prototype can serve anywhere, and it gets its energy from the sun, using solar panels to power up this magnificent smart bench that many people will love to sit on and enjoy in the city of Lagos.
It is an ambitious mission, but then again who wouldn’t like to have free internet every day?
Number to call +2348128898375
Instagram @connection_station
twitter @ Connecstation
