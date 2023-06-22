ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu deploys vehicles to boost community policing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also presented letters of appointment to the newly-appointed Divisional Commanders, Corps Officers, Deputy COs and 16 Zonal Coordinators.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the General Manager, LNSA, Dr Ifalade Oyekan, presented keys of the operational vehicles to the Commanding Officers at the agency’s head office at Oshodi, Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that the vehicles would ensure the agency and its officers discharge their duties effectively.

The governor said that the vehicles would enhance efficiency and also provide more ease of movement for officers in intelligence gathering to help relevant security agencies across the state.

He said that it would help the officers as an advantage when responding to distress calls within their communities.

He said, “The new vehicles serve as support from the government in its quest to combat crimes to the barest minimum by providing intelligence reports and also growing community policing within Lagos state.

“Today, I have the pleasure of presenting new operational vehicles, identification badges, vests, raincoats and rain boots to officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency to boost operations for effective community policing in the state.

“The items were purchased with the support of the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

“It is a result of the continued efforts and investment of this administration in actualising the security pillar of the THEMES agenda.

“It is also part of the agency’s rebranding initiatives aimed at equipping officers with the relevant tools to perform their duties optimally.”

The governor also presented letters of appointment to the newly-appointed Divisional Commanders, Corps Officers, Deputy COs and 16 Zonal Coordinators.

“I congratulate all the new appointees whose hard work paved the way for this feat.

“It is expected that they perform their duties with professionalism and shun activities that will bring the agency into disrepute,” he said.

In his remarks, the LNSA general manager urged the officers to be good ambassadors of the agency.

He implored them to collaborate with their communities by creating a cordial relationship which would help them in gathering information.

Oyekan noted that the most active way to reduce crime to the barest minimum is by speaking up when strange things were noticed.

All officers should ensure they engage their community heads, opinion leaders and Community Development Council (CDC) members.

“This will help us mark black spots across Lagos so we can quickly take action before it goes out of hand.

“We also call on residents of the communities to work in hand with the officers; that is why it is called Neighbourhood.

“It is a collective effort and partnership to create a safer Lagos for all to thrive,” he said.

