The G-20 family will remain incomplete without Nigeria - Tinubu

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

Addressing world leaders at the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India, Tinubu called for global unity and cooperation in tackling pressing challenges, fostering inclusiveness, and establishing a fairer world order.

He acknowledged the vital role of the G-20 in shaping a rules-based world order that promotes shared prosperity and security.

The president also emphasized: “Most of today’s pressing issues are international in character and cannot be addressed without multilateral cooperation.

“Therefore, stronger collaboration, cooperation, and partnership among diverse regions are the pathways to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for our world.

“This is why the role and contributions of the G-20 in shaping a new world order that is fair and rules-based cannot be over-emphasized.

“A world that lives as one family, but is divided by staggering income inequalities and uneven access to basic social goods by the vast majority of our people cannot result in a peaceful and secure world where shared prosperity is achieved.

“I hasten to add that such rules and global governance structures of our collective dreams must be collectively designed, collectively owned, and collectively managed.”

According to the president, this is consistent with the true spirit of one Family, mutual respect, and sustainable development.

Tinubu said: “Nigeria is poised, able and willing to be a major player in this family of the G-20 and in shaping a new world, without whom, the family will remain incomplete.”

The Nigerian leader congratulated India for hosting the historic summit and for successfully landing on the moon under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He described the achievement as an inspiration to all developing countries of the Global South.

On the issue of African Union (AU) inclusion in the G-20, Tinubu welcomed the decision, saying, “it opens opportunities for future membership of the group in a manner that reflects the relative balance of power and inclusiveness of humanity as One Family.”

Reflecting on the theme of the Summit: ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future,’ Tinubu stressed the interconnectedness of global affairs and the need for collaborative efforts.

He underscored the importance of tackling challenges related to technology, energy transition, and access to credit, as well as the growing socio-economic divide between those who have and those who do not.

The president urged greater solidarity among nations, tasking advanced economies to support disadvantaged regions in the Global South and to promote climate justice.

Tinubu also called for the strengthening of international frameworks for resource mobilisation and governance that were based on the principles of justice, equity, and fairness.

In addressing the sub-theme of Session II of the Summit, which is ‘One Family’, Tinubu highlighted the magnitude of challenges facing humanity today.

He said; “The need for us to work together as one family has, therefore, become more imperative.

“We must strive to create a world of inclusiveness in which everyone has access to the basic necessities of life, and in a manner that widens and strengthens the ownership of our planet regardless of one’s economic, social, and political status.”

Tinubu urged the Global North, advanced economies, and multilateral institutions to mobilize resources and direct efforts to where help is needed most in the disadvantaged Global South.