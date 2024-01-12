5 things Nigerian citizens do on Fridays

Fridays hold a special vibe for Nigerian citizens round the globe, as they participate in a unique blend of activities. Asides the basic mental ease of work-flow, activities like religious observance, social outings, and book-keeping have become part of the Friday culture for the average Nigerian.

Here are 10 things you might see Nigerians doing on a typical Friday:

1. Jumat prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

For Muslims, Friday is the holiest day of the week, marked by communal prayers at mosques known as "Jumat." Mosques overflow with worshippers dressed in their finest attire, gathering for prayer in the afternoon. A Nigerian muslim, irrespective of location or schedule will always observe their prayer. Dont play!

2. Church services

A little girl disappeared from the toilet she had visited during a church service after her carer got distracted with another task. [Premium Times] Pulse Nigeria

For Christians, Fridays are often designated for special prayer meetings, choir rehearsals, or youth programs in the evenings. Churches come alive with music, testimonies, and a strong sense of community when the sun goes down. Nigerian Christians use Friday eveninngs to prepare for Sunday Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Owambe parties

Pulse Nigeria

Fridays are popular for Owambes, traditional Yoruba celebrations for weddings, birthdays, or other festive occasions. These vibrant gatherings feature colorful attire, delicious food, and pulsating music, often extending late into the night. The jaiye culture in Nigeria is compared to no other globally.

4. Rush banking

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the last banking day of the week, Nigerians in business tend to finalise all pending transactions before closing up for the wekend. Many other try to sort out pending banking issues, usually resulting in heavy traffic inside the banking halls.

5. Clubbing and nightlife

Pulse Nigeria