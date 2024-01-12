5 things Nigerian citizens do on Fridays
The culture of Friday as a Nigerian.
Fridays hold a special vibe for Nigerian citizens round the globe, as they participate in a unique blend of activities. Asides the basic mental ease of work-flow, activities like religious observance, social outings, and book-keeping have become part of the Friday culture for the average Nigerian.
Here are 10 things you might see Nigerians doing on a typical Friday:
1. Jumat prayers
For Muslims, Friday is the holiest day of the week, marked by communal prayers at mosques known as "Jumat." Mosques overflow with worshippers dressed in their finest attire, gathering for prayer in the afternoon. A Nigerian muslim, irrespective of location or schedule will always observe their prayer. Dont play!
2. Church services
For Christians, Fridays are often designated for special prayer meetings, choir rehearsals, or youth programs in the evenings. Churches come alive with music, testimonies, and a strong sense of community when the sun goes down. Nigerian Christians use Friday eveninngs to prepare for Sunday Service.
3. Owambe parties
Fridays are popular for Owambes, traditional Yoruba celebrations for weddings, birthdays, or other festive occasions. These vibrant gatherings feature colorful attire, delicious food, and pulsating music, often extending late into the night. The jaiye culture in Nigeria is compared to no other globally.
4. Rush banking
Being the last banking day of the week, Nigerians in business tend to finalise all pending transactions before closing up for the wekend. Many other try to sort out pending banking issues, usually resulting in heavy traffic inside the banking halls.
5. Clubbing and nightlife
As the weekend kicks in, the energy escalates in nightclubs and bars, with Nigerians dancing to Afrobeats, hip-hop, and other genres until the early hours of Saturday. Nigerians love to dance over good music and good drinks to end the working weekdays.
